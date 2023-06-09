× Expand High Country Jazz Festival The High Country Jazz Festival is held at multiple locations in Boone and Blowing Rock, NC.

The High Country Jazz Festival brings first-rate jazz experiences to Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The 2023 headliners include the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra (June 9), the Emmet Cohen Trio (June 10), and Reggie Buie Group (June 11) performing at the Appalachian Theatre in Downtown Boone and Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock. A host of affiliated jazz venues featuring late-night jams, jazz lunches, lectures, films, and more will fill in the festival's schedule. For details and tickets, visit www.HighCountryJazzFestival.org.

The High Country Jazz Festival is presented by Mast General Store with additional support from Explore Boone and Hampton Inn & Suites.