× Expand Scott Pearson

The Appalachian Theatre is proud to partner with Boone Sunrise Rotary & Appalachian State University’s Jazz Studies program to present the 4th Annual High Country Jazz Festival.

The independent, non-profit Appalachian Theatre serves as a hub for entertainment in Downtown Boone and the High Country and provides programming options for residents, visitors and tourists in our corner of Western North Carolina. Reopened in 2019 and restored to its original Art Deco brilliance, the theatre hosts a variety of events including live concerts, films, theatre, dance, educational and community productions. With 627 seats and a 1,600-square-foot community room accommodating up to 113 patrons, the Theatre hosts small and mid-sized performing arts events.

The original theatre facade and marquee were reconstructed in painstaking detail to recreate the original exterior appearance of the theatre and unveiled in 2017. Interior wall surfaces were finished in the theatre's original Art Deco style, and seating that meets ADA requirements was installed. State-of-the-art technical equipment including digital projection, theatrical lighting, and a new sound system transformed the theatre into a modern performance venue. Other modern amenities including dressing rooms, expanded wing space, a loading dock, and elevators were added to make the theatre a viable and flexible performance space.