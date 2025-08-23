× Expand Courtesy High Country Beer Fest

Come to Boone, NC, for the 18th Annual High Country Beer Fest Saturday, August 23, 2025!

There will be 1700 people and 40 to 45 breweries. Breweries will give out 2-oz. samples -- the only payment you make is to enter the festival. There will be merchandise available for purchase but preordering your shirt on the website will ensure we have your size. We will also have local vendors and food trucks with items for purchase.

In addition to breweries and delicious food, we will have three bands playing during the fest and free fermentation seminars where you can learn about fermented foods from around the world!

The 18th annual High Country Beer Fest is a celebration of quality craft beer, ciders and other brews from around the region and the world, with an emphasis on education.

Enjoy cool mountain air while you sample craft beverages from over 40 unique breweries. Listen to live music and eat delicious food while contributing to educational programs that will help create better beer for years to come. This is a 100% non-profit event. Our primary beneficiary of the event is ASU Fermentation Sciences, but we also support other local non-profit organizations.

Details: Food trucks will be on site serving up some of the most delicious food you could hope for. We will have three bands playing live (TBD, Look at website for updates). Our seminars will cover aspects of beer pairing with a delicious array of fermented meats and vegetables from around the world.

2pm VIP early entry. 3pm GA entry. We stop pouring beer at 7pm but you can stay and listen to music, dance, eat food from our food trucks drink water and sober up until 8pm. There will be many options for a safe ride, BE SAFE AND DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!

Ticket options:

VIP: Get in an hour early; Get a free High Country Beer fest T-Shirt; Priority entry to seminars ($100)

General Admission: 4 hours of craft beer, great music, and good people ($50)

GA w/ t-shirt: General Admission with a discounted High Country Beer Fest T-Shirt guaranteed in your size. Only a very limited number of extra shirts will be available at the festival. ($70)

Designated Driver: Come with your friends and enjoy the music and good times but no alcoholic beverages for a reduced rate. Water will be provided. Be the responsible one and get your group home safely. Other non-alcoholic options like Kombucha samples may be available at the different vendors. ($20)

*Tickets are available at the link below. We do not sell tickets at the gate, please purchase before you come. We usually sell out the week of the event and no tickets will be available at the gate. Click here to purchase tickets.

High Country Beer fest is a 21-and-up event due to alcohol consumption. No children will be admitted.

Dogs & pets are not permitted into the festival, on the bus, or shuttles.

Bags and chairs are permitted but are subject to search.

*This outdoor summer event will not disappoint! Rain or Shine

*No Refunds, tickets are transferable