High Country Artisans’ Butternut Creek Festival
to
Meeks Park 490 Meeks Park Road, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Courtesy Butternut Creek Festival
Dates and Hours:
July 19, 2025 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 20, 2025 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Butternut Creek Festival is:
- A two-day family-oriented fine craft and art show in Meeks Park.
- Great musical entertainment
- Live art demonstrations
- Plenty of good food
- Sunshine Artist Award for 2024.
- Previous designee as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.
- An opportunity for local artists and craftsmen to sell and share their works with the general public in a pleasant and inviting setting. An event where all applicants are juried, limiting participation to 90 -100 of the best to ensure quality and diversity.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor