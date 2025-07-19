High Country Artisans’ Butternut Creek Festival

to

Meeks Park 490 Meeks Park Road, Blairsville, Georgia 30512

Dates and Hours:

July 19, 2025 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 20, 2025 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Butternut Creek Festival is:

  • A two-day family-oriented fine craft and art show in Meeks Park. 
  • Great musical entertainment 
  • Live art demonstrations 
  • Plenty of good food 
  • Sunshine Artist Award for 2024. 
  • Previous designee as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. 
  • An opportunity for local artists and craftsmen to sell and share their works with the general public in a pleasant and inviting setting. An event where all applicants are juried, limiting participation to 90 -100 of the best to ensure quality and diversity.

