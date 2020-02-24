Hidden History Nashville Walking Tour

Full Description​:

Most people want to visit the side of Nashville that locals know but don't know where to start, and this is your opportunity to be shown a completely different aspect of Nashville’s neighborhoods. On this Nashville walking tour, you will explore historic sites, amazing food, history, and all those little hidden gems that few tourists get to see.

You’ll uncover the authenticity of Nashville as you explore local boutique shops, murals, music, and more hidden history. The best part will, of course, be savoring food from a traditional soul food restaurant that delivers historical and cultural comfort on every plate (food not included in ticket price). By sharing a meal with your United Street Tours’ guide at this local restaurant, you will not only taste traditional soul food, but also contribute to a ministry that provides a second chance at employment for felons.

● Taste authentic Nashville soul food

● See a side of Nashville that most tourists miss

● Visit locations significant in the city's history

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factor

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

