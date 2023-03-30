Hickory Golden Corral Grand Re-Opening
to
Golden Corral 1441 Towne Square Blvd. NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
Golden Corral
Golden Corral logo
The Golden Corral located at 1441 Towne Square Blvd. NW in Roanoke is hosting a grand re-opening celebration on Thursday, March 30, to unveil its reimagined interior and improved dining experience. The Roanoke Regional Chamber is hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. to celebrate the comprehensive refresh, which included the installation of a new stone fireplace, new décor and interiors, and an enhanced buffet area. Visit the Roanoke location on Facebook for details.