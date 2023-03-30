Hickory Golden Corral Grand Re-Opening

× Expand Golden Corral Golden Corral logo

The Golden Corral located at 1441 Towne Square Blvd. NW in Roanoke is hosting a grand re-opening celebration on Thursday, March 30, to unveil its reimagined interior and improved dining experience. The Roanoke Regional Chamber is hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. to celebrate the comprehensive refresh, which included the installation of a new stone fireplace, new décor and interiors, and an enhanced buffet area. Visit the Roanoke location on Facebook for details.