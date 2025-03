× Expand Courtesy HIawassee Rod Run

Hiawassee Rod Run is open to any 1979 and earlier car as well as any 1999 and earlier truck. Any performance or sport domestic vehicles welcome.

$5,000 in CASH Giveaways!

Awards

Top 50 Including Elite 11!

Special Top 10s in:

-PRE 49

-Classic Ford Truck (79 & earlier)

-Classic GM Truck (87 & earlier)

Special Vendor Awards