Hiawassee Pro Rodeo

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Courtesy Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Join us at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds for a Rodeo on Labor Day Weekend! Enjoy the best bucking horses, bulls, world class contestants from all over the United States and Canada, and the top-of-the-line specialty acts! This is a family event that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with live entertainment!
Gates open at 6 p.m. | Rodeo starts at 8 p.m.
Admission: $25* per person; 5 and under free!
*Processing fees apply to each purchase.
