Hiawassee Pro Rodeo

Join us at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds for a Rodeo on Memorial Day Weekend! Enjoy the best bucking horses, bulls, world class contestants from all over the United States and Canada, and the top-of-the-line specialty acts! This is a family event that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with live entertainment!

Gates open at 6 p.m. | Rodeo starts at 8 p.m.