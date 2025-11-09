× Expand Courtesy Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Sip, stroll, and savor the beauty of the mountains at the Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival Saturday, April 25, 2026. Sample wines from 30+ premier regional wineries, enjoy live music by Wyatt Espalin & friends on two stages, browse unique artisan goods, and indulge in tasty bites from local food trucks. Don't miss the chance to wander the Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens at peak bloom!

Tickets include a souvenir glass and tastings at 30+ wineries. You also have access to food & craft vendors, live music, and garden tours! Shuttle services will be provided from the local campgrounds and hotels.

Wine by the bottle will be available to purchase. While there is an ATM on site, we do encourage you to bring cash to purchase wine by the bottle to take home with you.

Tickets:

Advance Tickets: $40.00

At the Gate: $45.00

Ages 13-20: $25.00

Ages 12 and under free

Enjoy: