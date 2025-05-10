The Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival will be on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Enjoy music by Wyatt Espalin & friends on two stages, arts and crafts, food trucks, and tours of the blooming Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens.

Wine by the bottle will be available to purchase. While there is an ATM on site, we do encourage you to bring cash to purchase wine by the bottle to take home with you.

Enjoy:

20 acres of a beautiful Rhododendron gardens

30+ Wineries offering Tastings

Live Music all Day

Photo Ops

Mountain Views

Lake Views

Food Vendors

Arts & Craft vendors

Free Parking

Ticket Info and Specials

Advance Tickets: $40.00

At the Gate: $45.00

Age 16-20: $25.00

Age 15 and under: Free

*Tickets should only be purchased directly through our website. Be aware of third-party resellers.

All tickets are subject to processing fees, taxes, and are non-refundable. Concessions accept cash, credit, or debit cards.

No Pets Allowed inside the Fairgrounds Gates.

Clear bag policy strictly enforced.