Heritage Day Festival

Join us for a journey back in time at Heritage Day 2026, sponsored by the Montgomery Museum of Art & History! Experience the rich history and traditions of Christiansburg, Virginia, on August 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Christiansburg.

This year’s celebration highlights Appalachian lifeways, exploring the traditions, skills, and stories that have shaped life in the Appalachian region. Step into the past with more than 40 vendors showcasing handmade crafts, historical artifacts, and traditional goods.

Enjoy a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks while listening to live music and watching dance performances throughout the day. Younger visitors can hop on a hayride and take part in hands-on activities designed just for them.

Discover engaging art and history exhibits that bring our community’s heritage to life, and don’t miss the silent auction featuring unique items and experiences. Be sure to visit the Montgomery Museum Gardens for a native plant sale and learn more about the region’s agricultural traditions.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply looking for a great day out with family and friends, Heritage Day is a wonderful way to celebrate our shared Appalachian heritage and community spirit.

Mark your calendar and join us for Heritage Day 2026!