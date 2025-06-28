Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening

to

Bolick and Traditions Pottery 4443 Bolick Road, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645

Enjoy the annual event at the Bolick & Traditions Pottery studio, about 4 miles south of their gallery shop on Main Street in Blowing Rock. Be present at 10 a.m. to watch them unload the groundhog-style wood kiln. Wood-fired items are highly collectible! Face Jugs, Hand sculpted items, Mugs, Swirl Vases, Candlestick, Teapots & more. Enjoy live music and demonstrations, plus food available for purchase.

Info

Bolick and Traditions Pottery 4443 Bolick Road, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening - 2025-06-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening - 2025-06-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening - 2025-06-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening - 2025-06-28 10:00:00 ical