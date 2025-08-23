× Expand Courtesy Montgomery Museum of Art and History

Join us for a journey back in time at Heritage Day 2025, sponsored by the Montgomery Museum of Art & History! Immerse yourself in the rich history of Christiansburg, VA, on August 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Christiansburg.

Step into the past with over 40 vendors showcasing crafts, artifacts, and more. Indulge your taste buds with a variety of delectable treats from food trucks while enjoying the delightful tunes of live music and dance throughout the day. Keep the little ones entertained with a hayride and specially curated activities just for them!

Dive into the stories of our town’s fascinating past through captivating art and history exhibits, and don’t miss the chance to bid on unique items at our silent auction. Visit the Montgomery Museum Gardens for a native plant sale and learn about our local agriculture.

Embrace the spirit of the 1800s by dressing up in period garb – highly encouraged for all participants! Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply looking for a day of fun, Heritage Day promises an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Save the date, invite your friends and family, and let’s make Heritage Day 2025 a celebration of our shared history and community spirit. See you there!