The annual Henry County Fair

The countdown is on to Henry County's 3rd Annual Henry County Fair; happening September 20th through 23rd at the Martinsville Speedway, during the same week as the Late Model Stock Car Race! The Fair will feature a variety of exhibits and entertainment.

Some of the feature events will include: Competitive Exhibits, Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show, Rock n Circus Show, Animal Exhibits, concerts, and much more!

Plus, carnival games and rides! Advance tickets available on-line.