Martinsville Speedway 340 Speedway Road, Ridgeway, Virginia 24148
The Henry County Fair will be held at the Martinsville Speedway September 24-27, 2025, and will offer fun, family friendly attractions such as:
- Cole Rides, a variety of fun state fair quality rides, an assortment of delicious fair foods and lots of fun games with a chance to win awesome prizes! www.colerides.com
- Live Music
- Animal Exhibits and Petting Zoo
- Pompeyo Amazing Dog and Magic Show
- Jurassic Kingdom Show
- Fireworks
