The Henry County Fair will be held at the Martinsville Speedway September 24-27, 2025, and will offer fun, family friendly attractions such as:

  • Cole Rides, a variety of fun state fair quality rides, an assortment of delicious fair foods and lots of fun games with a chance to win awesome prizes! www.colerides.com 
  • Live Music
  • Animal Exhibits and Petting Zoo
  • Pompeyo Amazing Dog and Magic Show
  • Jurassic Kingdom Show
  • Fireworks

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
276-634-4640
