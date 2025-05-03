× Expand Dakota Parker Black Dog Flowers

Immerse yourself in the rich community of local flavors, crafts, and more at the Hendersonville Farmers Market. Set against the charming backdrop of the Historic Train Depot in downtown Hendersonville's Seventh Avenue District, this weekly market is not just an event; it's a celebration of local resilience, sustainability, and the vibrant tapestry of community life.

Opening its doors on May 3rd and continuing its operations every Saturday until October, rain or shine, the Hendersonville Farmers Market stands as a testament to the commitment to supporting local producers and growers within a 60-mile radius. The market unfolds from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering an expansive window to explore the diverse offerings brought forth by over 35 vendors. From farm-fresh produce, meats, eggs, and dairy to honey, baked goods, crafts, and beverages, the market is a treasure trove for those seeking high-quality, locally sourced products.

But it's not just about shopping; it's an experience. Live music sets the tone every Saturday, infusing the air with a lively ambiance. The market goes beyond the usual with special events such as Tomato Day, Wellness Day, and the Juneteenth Celebration sprinkled throughout the season, providing unique and immersive experiences for visitors.

Hendersonville Farmers Market isn't just a market; it's locally grown, community strong. It's a place where families, friends, and neighbors come together to revel in the joys of fresh food, local craftsmanship, and shared moments. With ample free parking available around the market space, it's a hassle-free destination for a weekly outing where the richness of local life takes center stage. Join us on this journey of flavors, traditions, and togetherness, and make Hendersonville Farmers Market a cherished part of your weekends.