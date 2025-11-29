Helen's Christmas Market
Unicoi Hill Park 25 Alpenrosen Strasse, Helen, Georgia 30545
The Helen Chamber of Commerce is holding its 18th Annual Helen’s Christmas Market on November 29-30 and December 6-7, 2025. Helen’s Christmas Market offers unique handmade Christmas gifts and decorations along with an assortment of sweets and treats. Savory foods are available at our fine restaurants in town.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both weekends
Info
Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family