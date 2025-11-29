Helen's Christmas Market

to

Unicoi Hill Park 25 Alpenrosen Strasse, Helen, Georgia 30545

The Helen Chamber of Commerce is holding its 18th Annual Helen’s Christmas Market on November 29-30 and December 6-7, 2025.  Helen’s Christmas Market offers unique handmade Christmas gifts and decorations along with an assortment of sweets and treats.  Savory foods are available at our fine restaurants in town.

Hours:  10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both weekends

Info

Unicoi Hill Park 25 Alpenrosen Strasse, Helen, Georgia 30545
Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Helen's Christmas Market - 2025-11-29 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Helen's Christmas Market - 2025-11-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Helen's Christmas Market - 2025-11-29 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Helen's Christmas Market - 2025-11-29 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Helen's Christmas Market - 2025-12-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Helen's Christmas Market - 2025-12-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Helen's Christmas Market - 2025-12-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Helen's Christmas Market - 2025-12-06 10:00:00 ical