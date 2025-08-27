Helen's Annual Christmas Parade
to
Downtown Helen Main Street, Helen, Georgia 30545
×
Courtesy Explore Georgia
The parade takes place December 13, 2025, at 6 p.m. Expect big things … and yes, the Big Man – Santa himself – will be there. Rain or shine!
This is such a fun small-town parade with fire trucks, horses, dirt-buggies, unique floats, and TONS of candy! The best place to be is across the street from the Downtown Gazebo!
Info
Downtown Helen Main Street, Helen, Georgia 30545
Food & Drink, Kids & Family