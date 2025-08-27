Helen's Annual Christmas Parade

to

Downtown Helen Main Street, Helen, Georgia 30545

The parade takes place December 13, 2025, at 6 p.m.  Expect big things … and yes, the Big Man – Santa himself – will be there.  Rain or shine!

This is such a fun small-town parade with fire trucks, horses, dirt-buggies, unique floats, and TONS of candy! The best place to be is across the street from the Downtown Gazebo!

Info

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
706-878-2181
to
