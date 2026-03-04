By the Hearth: An Evening with Simon de Voil and Samara Jade

Kanuga invites the community to welcome spring with a special concert, “By the Hearth: An Evening with Simon de Voil and Samara Jade,” in honor of the feast day of St. Patrick. Celtic wisdom keeper Simon de Voil and beloved Asheville musician Samara Jade weave music and storytelling for a spellbinding, heartwarming evening of Celtic music, stories, lore and handcraft by the fire in Kanuga’s Fireplace Lounge. Attendees are invited to a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m. prior to the 6:15 p.m. performance. The menu includes Irish Guinness beef stew, vegan stew with tofu, Irish soda bread and St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes. A cash bar will be available featuring beer, wine, Jameson whiskey, and drinks made with Irish cream.

