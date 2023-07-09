Haze & Dacey at Weathered Ground Brewery
to
Weathered Ground Brewery 2027 Flat Top Rd , Ghent, West Virginia 25843
HazyShade Productions
Haze & Dacey at Weathered Ground
Based in Richmond, Virginia, Haze & Dacey revel in lilting melodies, tight harmonies, and compelling rhythms that make toes tap and bodies sway. Original songs written by Haze are interspersed amongst covers both familiar and obscure. The duo skips nimbly from folk-pop to alt-country to roots-rock, creating a homegrown organic sound with upright bass, acoustic guitar, piano, shaker, tambourine, and mouth-horn. They cover artists as varied as Joni Mitchell, Queen, Patty Griffin, Guster, The Wiyos, and The Decemberists.