Amie Newsome, HCTDA. Local artist, Hannah of Cold Mountain Ceramics, shapes clay on a pottery wheel.

The Haywood County Studio Tour is a two-day self-guided tour through 20 local studios to meet 38 artists, view demonstrations, and possibly take home a piece of Haywood artistry! Studios are sprinkled throughout Haywood County, trailing through both urban and rural locales. With a vast variety of artists and mediums to see on the studio tour—from ceramics and woodcarving to basket weaving and stained glass—there’s something for every art enthusiast. Studios open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 12pm to 4pm on Sunday. This event is free and open to the public. Check the event webpage for more information on this year's participating studios.