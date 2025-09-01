Hawk Watch

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

All throughout September, guests are invited to join the mountain’s naturalists as they count and celebrate the annual spectacle of fall raptor migration. Participants can observe the migration from viewing locations on Linville Peak (across the Mile High Swinging Bridge) and Half Moon Overlook (the first major overlook when entering the park). Included with admission.

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
