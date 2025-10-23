Haunted Petting Farm @ Woodstone Meadows Stables/Massanutten
to
Massanutten Resort 4616 Massanutten Dr., Massanutten, Virginia 22840
What to Expect
HAUNTED PETTING FARM
AT WOODSTONE MEADOWS
STABLES
Family-Friendly Fun At Massanutten Resort
Recommended for ages 5 & above. Children 12 & under must be accompanied by a paid adult.
$20 per person/$15 for children 4 & under
October 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30 (6:00 - 7:30 PM / 8:00 - 9:30 PM)
October 31 (5:00 - 7:30 pm only/COSTUME CONTEST!)
Campfire Ghost Story
- Hear the legend of Woodstone Meadows & the
mysterious happenings of Halloweens past.
Special Appearance by the Headless Horseman - At the end of the
story, keep your eyes open... HE might just ride by under the moonlight.
Guided Educational Tour - Wander through our seasonally decorated
petting farm, meet our friendly animals & learn fascinating farm facts
along the way.
Cozy Fall Atmosphere - Lantern-lit paths, crisp autumn air & just the
right amount of chills for all ages.
Extras Available for Purchase - Tasty fall snacks & treats, cups of
animal feed to share with your furry friends, seasonal craft vendors with
unique autumn & Halloween items.
2560 Ag Center Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840
(540)289-6152
Open to Resort Guests and General Public
Weather Permitting