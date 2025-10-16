Haunted Petting Farm @ Woodstone Meadows Stables/Massanutten Resort

× Expand Canva What To Expect

HAUNTED PETTING FARM

AT WOODSTONE MEADOWS STABLES

Family-Friendly Fun At Massanutten Resort

Recommended for ages 5 & above. Children 12 & under must be accompanied by a paid adult.

$20 per person/$15 for children 4 & under

October 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30 (6:00 - 7:30 PM / 8:00 - 9:30 PM)

October 31 (5:00 - 7:30 pm only/COSTUME CONTEST!)

Campfire Ghost Story

- Hear the legend of Woodstone Meadows & the

mysterious happenings of Halloweens past.

Special Appearance by the Headless Horseman - At the end of the

story, keep your eyes open... HE might just ride by under the moonlight.

Guided Educational Tour - Wander through our seasonally decorated

petting farm, meet our friendly animals & learn fascinating farm facts

along the way.

Cozy Fall Atmosphere - Lantern-lit paths, crisp autumn air & seasonally decorated with just the right amount of chills for all ages.

Extras Available for Purchase - Tasty fall snacks & treats, cups of

animal feed to share with your furry friends, seasonal craft vendors with unique autumn & Halloween items.

2560 Ag Center Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840

(540)289-6152

Open to Resort Guests and General Public

Weather Permitting

To book go to the link and select Petting Farm:

https://www.massresort.com/play/recreation/horseback-riding/