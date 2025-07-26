Harvest Festival at Hardman Farm Historic Site
to
Hardman Farm Historic Site 143 Highway 17, Sautee, Georgia 30571
Courtesy Hardman Farm Historic Site
Enjoy a beautiful day in the Valley with live music, games, hayrides, farm animals, food vendors games on the lawn and an open house on the first floor of the Hardman Farm mansion. Grounds admission to the festival is $8 per person and includes all events.
