Harvest Festival at Hardman Farm Historic Site

Hardman Farm Historic Site 143 Highway 17, Sautee, Georgia 30571

Enjoy a beautiful day in the Valley with live music, games, hayrides, farm animals, food vendors games on the lawn and an open house on the first floor of the Hardman Farm mansion. Grounds admission to the festival is $8 per person and includes all events.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
