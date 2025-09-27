Harvest Day Festival, sponsored by the Greater Inman Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of Inman, is held annually in downtown Inman, South Carolina, on the last Saturday in September. This one-day arts and crafts festival draws about 20,000 visitors each year.

Harvest Day 2025 will have more than 160 street vendors, including 20 food vendors, and more than 30 downtown Inman businesses open for visitors, making this the 44th Harvest Day -- the biggest one yet! From 9 am – 5 pm, stage acts, street performers, and more will keep you entertained while you peruse the myriads of treasures for sale. There’s something for everyone at Harvest Day – so bring the whole family!