Harrisonburg Cohousing/ Juniper Hill Commons Info Session

Interested in living in a multi-generational cohousing neighborhood in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley?

Learn more about our neighborhood plans and meet some of your potential neighbors at our online Information Session!

Sign up below and we’ll send you the details you need to join the presentation.

https://juniperhillcommons.org/info-session/

