Hard Candy Christmas Art and Craft Show

Over 100 regional artisans have their handmade creations on display for sale in this folk and heritage craft show. The show has everything from quilters to soap makers, basket makers, leather craftsmen, master jewelers and more. Started in 1987, the event has grown every year and now takes place at Western Carolina University’s Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina. Children under 12 are admitted for free and parking is free.