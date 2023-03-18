× Expand Nantahala Outdoor Center Graphic for Happy Hiker Day

Join us for Happy Hiker Day, a spring event celebrating the Year of the Trail and our love for hiking! At the intersection of the Appalachian Trail and the Nantahala River, we are proud to be a respite and guide for thru-hikers, day hikers, and anyone that wants to get out on the trail! Enjoy a free guided local hike, discounts on hiking gear, activities for kids, a trail mix bar, an AMA (ask me anything) with a former thru-hiker, and participate in a backpack shakedown! AT Thru-hikers and authors Josh and Amber Nevins will give a talk and book signing.