Cooking on fire

Log Cabin in the Historic Area

Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park's historic Log Cabin for a hands-on hearth cooking workshop to learn historically accurate cooking techniques. Recreate recipes from 17th, 18th, and 19th-century sources and taste everything you make in class.

The cost of tuition for each participant is $220. Registration is required, and space is limited. At the end of the course, participants will join in a meal made from their lesson. Visit https://cookingandfire.wixsite.com/workshops/registration to register today!

Participants must be 16 years of age or older. Parking fee is included in registration. Please arrive by 10:15 a.m., as the workshop will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m.