Log Cabin in the Historic Area.

Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park's historic Log Cabin for a hands-on hearth cooking workshop to learn historically accurate cooking techniques. Recreate recipes from 17th, 18th and 19th-century sources and taste everything you make in class. The cost of tuition for each participant is only $165. Registration is required, and space is limited. The tuition fee is paid at registration, and an additional $20 materials fee is paid on the day of the class. At the end of the course, participants will join in a meal made from their lesson. Visit https://cookingandfire.wixsite.com/workshops/skymeadowsstatepark to register today!

Participants must be 16 years of age or older. Parking fee is included in registration. Please arrive by 10:15 a.m., as the workshop will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m.