Handmade Heart Strings: A Valentine’s Fundraiser

× Expand Floyd Country Store

A Valentine’s Dinner & Concert live at The Floyd Country Store

Tickets are $45 / person, $80 / couple (2-top table), and $160 (4-top table)

Join us for the Handmade Music School’s Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Dinner at the Floyd Country Store on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Appetizers with drinks and music starts at 6:00pm with meal and music beginning at 7:00pm. Music performed by Handmade Music School students and teachers including Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett. The meal will be served by Handmade Music School students. Donations support Handmade Music School’s Share the Music Scholarship Program and General Operating fund.