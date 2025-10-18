× Expand Courtesy Hampshire County Farm Crawl

Celebrate the beauty of fall in Hampshire County during the Hampshire County Fall Crawl Saturday, October 18, 2025!

This self-guided tour is your chance to explore local farms, businesses, and artisan vendors, all while enjoying the crisp autumn air and stunning scenery.

Highlights include

Farm tours, artisan demonstrations, and interactive animal encounters

Live music and family-friendly activities

Delicious food, fresh cider, and local goods

Unique shopping opportunities with local crafts and produce

Stunning fall foliage views aboard the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad

Don’t miss this celebration of fall in Hampshire County! Come for the fun, stay for the memories.

We’re already buzzing with excitement and can’t wait to see y’all again! Let’s make it even bigger and better!