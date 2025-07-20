Hamlett-Dobson Farm Fest

to

Exchange Place 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664

Sunday, July 20, 2025

2:00-5:00pm

Free Admission

Hamlett-Dobson Fun Fest provides old-fashioned family fun as it celebrates the pleasures of country life. Step back in time and enjoy the taste of fresh summer foods like watermelon and corn on the cob. Join in activities from bygone days like sack races, hayrides, and cake walks. Listen to music on traditional instruments, visit the farm animals, and try your hand at old time crafts. Small children will enjoy washing clothes on a washboard and jumping in the haystack. A shuttle bus will run from Mountain View United Methodist Church to Exchange Place from 1:45 to 5:15 p.m. to ease parking congestion.

Sponsored by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Farm Fest is part of Kingsport’s Fun Fest and no ticket or registration is required.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
423-288-6071
to
