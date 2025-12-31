Hamilton Gardens Rhododendron Festival

× Expand Courtesy Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Rhodo Fest 2026 Poster (11 x 17 in) - 1

Join us at the Hamilton Gardens at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds from April 11 to May 10, 2026, for a month-long celebration of vibrant blooms, live music, and unforgettable mountain charm. With exciting activities and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the beauty of spring, this year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever!

$10 Requested Donation

Free Parking

What's Happening at the Festival?

Plant Sales

Stock up on stunning rhododendrons and other plants to bring the beauty of the festival home!