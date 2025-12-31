Hamilton Gardens Rhododendron Festival
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Courtesy Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Rhodo Fest 2026 Poster (11 x 17 in) - 1
Join us at the Hamilton Gardens at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds from April 11 to May 10, 2026, for a month-long celebration of vibrant blooms, live music, and unforgettable mountain charm. With exciting activities and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the beauty of spring, this year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever!
- $10 Requested Donation
- Free Parking
What's Happening at the Festival?
Plant Sales
Stock up on stunning rhododendrons and other plants to bring the beauty of the festival home!
- Monday–Thursday: 11 AM – 3 PM
- Friday–Sunday: 10 AM – 4 PM