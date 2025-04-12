Hamilton Gardens Rhododendron Festival

× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Rhodo Fest 2025 Promotion Poster (11 x 17 in) - 1

Our 2025 Rhododendron Festival is scheduled to be the BEST EVER!

Join us at the Hamilton Gardens at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds from April 12 to May 11 for a month-long celebration of vibrant blooms, live music, and unforgettable mountain charm. With exciting activities and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the beauty of spring, this year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever!

What's Happening at the Festival?

🌺 Plant Sales

Stock up on stunning rhododendrons and other plants to bring the beauty of the festival home!

Monday–Thursday: 11 AM – 3 PM

Friday–Sunday: 10 AM – 4 PM

🎶 Live Music: Kick back and enjoy live performances from talented musicians every Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM – 3 PM.

🍷 Wine Bar & Food Court: Savor local wines and delicious bites at our Wine Bar and Food Court, open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 AM – 4 PM.

Plan Your Visit

📍 Location: Hamilton Gardens at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

🚗 Parking: FREE parking is available, and we kindly request a $6 donation per entry to help support the gardens and events.

🌸 Make this spring unforgettable with a visit to the 2025 Rhododendron Festival. Mark your calendar, invite your friends, and get ready to experience the best of North Georgia!