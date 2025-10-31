Halloween Party Sunset at The Silo Cookhouse

The Horse Shoe Farm 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791

Join us for a spooktacular evening at The Horse Shoe Farm for Sunset at the Silo:

Halloween Edition! Enjoy festive hay rides, live music, lawn games, and more—all set against a gorgeous mountain sunset. Costumes encouraged for kids and grown-ups alike! Free to attend | Food & Drinks available for purchase

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
