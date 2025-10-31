Halloween Party Sunset at The Silo Cookhouse
to
The Horse Shoe Farm 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791
The Horse Shoe Farm
The Horse Shoe Farm Invitation
Join us for a spooktacular evening at The Horse Shoe Farm for Sunset at the Silo:
Halloween Edition! Enjoy festive hay rides, live music, lawn games, and more—all set against a gorgeous mountain sunset. Costumes encouraged for kids and grown-ups alike! Free to attend | Food & Drinks available for purchase
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday