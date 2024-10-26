The Halloween Festival and Monster March is located downtown Blowing Rock. This festival consists of Monster March of the children down main street, trick or treat on main street for the children and many more activities. Then at the end of the day we have a bon fire in memorial park. This is event is always the Saturday near Halloween.

Halloween Festival Schedule of Events

October 26, 2024

* Air Walks in Memorial Park 3pm-8pm

*Games & Fun House in Rec Center 3pm-530pm

*Hay Rides through Blowing Rock 4pm-8pm

*The Monster March down main street 545pm-

*Trick or Treat in Downtown 630pm-until

*Bon Fire in the Park 630pm-9pm

*Costume Contest in the Park 7pm

*Scavenger Hunt