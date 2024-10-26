Halloween Festival and Monster March

Downtown Blowing Rock NC 1036 Main St, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

The Halloween Festival and Monster March is located downtown Blowing Rock. This festival consists of Monster March of the children down main street,  trick or treat on main street for the children and many more activities.  Then at the end of the day we  have a bon fire in memorial park.  This is event is always the Saturday near Halloween.

Halloween Festival Schedule of Events

October 26,  2024

* Air Walks in Memorial Park    3pm-8pm

*Games & Fun House in Rec Center   3pm-530pm

*Hay Rides through Blowing Rock   4pm-8pm

*The Monster March down main street   545pm-

*Trick or Treat in Downtown   630pm-until

*Bon Fire in the Park   630pm-9pm

*Costume Contest in the Park   7pm

*Scavenger Hunt

