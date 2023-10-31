Halloween at the Fairgrounds

to

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546

Join the City of Hiawassee for Trick or Treating fun at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Bring your little ghosts & goblins to show off their costumes and get lots of candy from local businesses. It's sure to be a spooktacular time! 

Tuesday, October 31st

5pm-9pm

Free Admission

Info

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Halloween at the Fairgrounds - 2023-10-31 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween at the Fairgrounds - 2023-10-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween at the Fairgrounds - 2023-10-31 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween at the Fairgrounds - 2023-10-31 17:00:00 ical