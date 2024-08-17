Habitat Detectives

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Rabbit at Sky Meadows

Picnic Area.

Take a walk of exploration with two Virginia Master Naturalists in this series of seasonal walks planned for children. Use your five senses to find clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more – work together to survive in this forest community. Recommended age 7 - 11, with parents, of course. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the Picnic Area and will last approximately one hour.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit http://www.virginiamasternaturalist.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

Additional program in this series:

Oct. 26, 2024. 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

$10/car parking fee.