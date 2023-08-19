Habitat Detectives

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers A four-legged habitat detective

Sensory Explorers’ Trail.

Join Virginia Master Naturalists on an exploration of the Sensory Explorers' Trail in this series of seasonal walks planned for children. We will be using our five senses to find clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more - work together to survive in this forest community. Recommended for ages 7 - 11 with parents. This guided 0.3-mile walk will be approximately one hour. The Sensory Explorers’ Trail is a nature trail accessible for the blind and visually impaired. Programs on the trail are designed to engage a variety of senses in the exploration of the natural world.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalist Shenandoah Chapter please visit their website at https://www.vmnshenandoah.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self guided walks daily. To learn more about this accessible feature please visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

$10/car parking fee.