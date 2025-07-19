Grooves in the Garden Outdoor Music Festival

The 2025 Grooves in the Garden Music Festival will be held at Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum (2743 Wimpole Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914) on July 19, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Prepare for an unforgettable experience at our 2025 Grooves in the Garden Music Festival! This year, we're bringing 2 incredible Musical Acts, a Live Band, a DJ, and a Variety Food Vendor offering multiple cuisines. And, of course, we'll have a Cash Bar to keep the party going all night long.

Lawn Chairs are welcome (no additional tents allowed).

will be allowed to enter. Ticket prices: $75 per person in advance | $85 at the gate.

By joining us at our festival, you'll have a fantastic time and make a significant contribution. Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to UUNIK Academy's programs, including the STEAMI Summer Institute and STEAMI Learning Institute, which are instrumental in providing quality education to underserved children.