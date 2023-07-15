× Expand Visit Knoxville

Grooves in the Garden is an annual outdoor music festival that features a DJ and a Live Band that plays hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. Music genres includes (old school RnB, Pop, Funk and Soul). It occurs every 3rd Saturday in July.

The location is Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum (2743 Wimpole Ave Knoxville, TN 37914). The time begins at 5 pm and ends at 10 pm.

Tickets will go on sale in May 2023.

$50 (Early Bird Special)/$65 at the door

We have food and retail vendors as well as a cash bar.

This a Grown folks event (no children or animals allowed).

For more information, please contact us at info@uunikacademy.org