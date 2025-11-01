Get ready for the ultimate comfort food celebration at the Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup Festival in the heart of downtown Strasburg, Saturday, November 1, 2025! Whether you're a fan of the classic grilled cheese or looking to try a gourmet twist, this festival is the place to be!

What to Expect:

Delicious Food – Grilled cheese and tomato soup in every style imaginable!

Vendors – Shop local and discover unique goods!

Live Music – Enjoy the tunes as you indulge in your favorite foods!

Family Fun – Activities to entertain all ages!

Three Time Slots for Tasting:

11 AM

12:30 PM

2 PM

Be sure to grab your tickets early—they’ll melt away fast!