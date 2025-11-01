Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Festival
Downtown Strasburg VA 174 E King Street, Strasburg, Virginia 22657
Get ready for the ultimate comfort food celebration at the Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup Festival in the heart of downtown Strasburg, Saturday, November 1, 2025! Whether you're a fan of the classic grilled cheese or looking to try a gourmet twist, this festival is the place to be!
What to Expect:
- Delicious Food – Grilled cheese and tomato soup in every style imaginable!
- Vendors – Shop local and discover unique goods!
- Live Music – Enjoy the tunes as you indulge in your favorite foods!
- Family Fun – Activities to entertain all ages!
Three Time Slots for Tasting:
- 11 AM
- 12:30 PM
- 2 PM
Be sure to grab your tickets early—they’ll melt away fast!
