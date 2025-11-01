Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Festival

Downtown Strasburg VA 174 E King Street, Strasburg, Virginia 22657

Get ready for the ultimate comfort food celebration at the Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup Festival in the heart of downtown Strasburg, Saturday, November 1, 2025! Whether you're a fan of the classic grilled cheese or looking to try a gourmet twist, this festival is the place to be!

What to Expect:

  • Delicious Food – Grilled cheese and tomato soup in every style imaginable!
  • Vendors – Shop local and discover unique goods!
  • Live Music – Enjoy the tunes as you indulge in your favorite foods!
  • Family Fun – Activities to entertain all ages!

Three Time Slots for Tasting:

  • 11 AM
  • 12:30 PM
  • 2 PM

Be sure to grab your tickets early—they’ll melt away fast!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
