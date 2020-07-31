Greetings from Wilkesboro with The Kruger Brothers

× Expand Kruger Brothers Kruger Brothers

Since their formal introduction to American audiences in 1997, The Kruger Brothers’ remarkable discipline, creativity and their ability to infuse classical music into folk music has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. The honesty of their writing has since become a hallmark of the Wilkesboro, NC-based trio’s work. In their ever-expanding body of work — Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals) — The Kruger Brothers personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition.

To learn more about The Kruger Brothers: https://www.krugerbrothers.com/

Available via Facebook Live, appsummer.org