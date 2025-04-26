Greer Goes Global International Festival

Greer City Park 301 East Poinsett Street, Greer, South Carolina 29651

Get ready to go around the world in a day, enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of multiple cultures at Greer City Park and Greer City Hall. The Greer Goes Global International Festival brings a sampling of the many cultures that make up the Greater Greer Community and Upstate South Carolina.

