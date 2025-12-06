Greer Farmers Market Christmas Festival

× Expand Courtesy Greer Farmers Market

Our annual 2-day festival is back, December 6-7,2025, 10 AM-2 PM in Greer City Park. Get in the holiday spirit and complete your shopping with us and 60+ farmers, makers, and bakers.

Your friends and family will be delighted with their high quality, locally handmade items. We have plenty of goods to bring to your holiday parties such as cookies, coffee, dips, and more.

Enjoy live music, food court, and kids' activities. Come both days for something different each day. Learn more online at GreerFarmersMarket.com.

Enjoy shopping under tree canopy at the 12-acre Greer City Park featuring ADA accessibility, shuttle service from parking lots, bathrooms, sidewalks, open fields, stunning fountains, and a playground for kids.