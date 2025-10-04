× Expand Courtesy Greer Arts & Eats

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend the annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival presented by Pelham Medical Center in downtown Greer and Greer City Park.

This family-oriented event presented by Pelham Medical Center, features crafts from local artisans, interactive children's activities, and live demonstrations. Come hungry and eat at participating food vendors and quench your thirst at craft beer stations. Grab a bite, bring a chair, and have a great time while listening to these talented live bands on trade street!

Kids Creation Station from 11 am - 3 pm. Free crafts and interactive activities for kids of all ages!