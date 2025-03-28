Greer Alive

Greer City Park 301 East Poinsett Street, Greer, South Carolina 29651

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at Food Truck Rollout! Come to Greer City Park for a culinary adventure featuring the finest local food trucks, a symphony of live music, and refreshing brews.

Bring your blankets or chairs and join us for a fun night of great food, market vendors, and live music at Greer City Park! It's the perfect recipe for a memorable evening filled with delectable food and soul-stirring tunes!

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
